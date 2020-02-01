advertisement

It’s a debate that separates many people across the UK: is it a roll or a daub?

Well, a proud lobster lover, Chris Downes, of Nottingham, decided to put the Greggs bakery chain directly into the regional dialect.

advertisement

He spotted the ad outside his Stapleford store that said he was selling “the country’s favorite bacon roll”.

But he had none.

He returned yesterday, replacing the word “roll” with a sticker saying “cob,” reports NottinghamshireLive.

A remaining “cob” sticker was placed over the word “roll” on a sign outside Greggs at Derby Road, Stapleford.

(Image: Chris Downes)

The 33-year-old embroiderer said, “I love my Greggs and I go there regularly. I was in the queue one day and saw the scroll sign. Everyone in the queue waiting asked for a bacon spike.

“I thought it would be funny to stick a sticker there – it’s still here this morning.”

Chris, who lives and works near the Greggs store on Derby Road, added: “I don’t plan to sabotage all the Greggs – they know me just there, so I thought I could get away with it.

“I travel around the country a bit and when I go somewhere else and ask for a bacon spike, they look at me out.”

Greggs supervisor Laura Brothwell said, “It’s funny. We left it on so people could see it.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

She said that the majority of buyers ask for a bacon spike, but they get all kinds of variations.

“Someone asked for a batch – I think it’s from Coventry – I had to ask the guy what it meant.”

If Greggs needed to turn to an authority on the subject for advice, the famous baker Paul Hollywood called him an ear of corn in 2017.

During the Great British Bake Off bread week, he referred to the doughy stuff like a spike sending social media into total merge mode.

.

advertisement