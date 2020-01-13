advertisement

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Tyson Steele saw his isolated cabin ignite, mourned the death of his dog, then spent weeks in the Alaskan wilderness, gathering in a makeshift shelter from the temperatures below zero and eating canned food – unable to reach the outside world.

He knew that his best chance for rescue would come from worried relatives who would send a plane to watch him. Help came about three weeks later.

Steele, 30, was rescued on Thursday, apparently in good health, according to the Alaska State Troopers. He was waving his arms, an SOS signal stamped in the snow that he hoped a passing plane would spot.

Like other rugged regions of Alaska, an airplane was the only way out, agency spokesman Ken Marsh said.

Steele told the soldiers that on December 17 or 18, flames ripped through the cabin where he had lived since September. He did not have a snowmobile and was surrounded by deep, powdery snow. Forests, waterways and hills have separated it from the road network, said Marsh.

The soldiers said that the fire left Steele without any means of communication and that the nearest community was 32 kilometers away, in little Skwentna.

Steele said he had heard that someone could stay 8 kilometers away and had thought of heading in that direction if help did not come on day 35. But he had no map and had limited knowledge of the area, so he worried about falling through the ice or being disoriented and lost.

He said the fire destroyed his snowshoes and it took him days to travel a quarter of a mile to a frozen lake on which a rescue plane could land.

“I had a headlamp for maybe 10 or 11 days, but I only had the batteries there. So I ran out of light, ”said Steele.

The fire started quickly after a spark from his wood stove. He described his cabin as “essentially a plastic cabin …” and said he woke up with “flaming plastic drops running through the roof above me”. When he went out to get snow to stop him, he saw the roof on fire. Soon smoke was everywhere.

“There is this image that keeps coming back into my mind from a swirling flame coming sideways to my face, you know?” He said.

Steele said the worst was to lose his dog, Phil. As Steele grabbed blankets, sleeping bags and coats, he saw Phil jump out of bed and thought he had escaped. But as Steele rushed outside, he heard the dog inside, screaming, and said he had become hysterical.

“I have no words for what pain; it was just, just a cry. Just a visceral, not angry, not sad, that’s how I could express it. Shout. I felt like I had torn my lung, ”said Steele.

To make matters worse, he said that the ammunition he had stored inside the cabin exploded: “pow, pow, pow, pow, pow”. He had a two-year food supply, but stored it next to flammable oils and fats. and bullets. A propane tank was also there. He said he couldn’t put out the fire.

Steele was able to recover cans and figured he had enough for two cans a day for 30 days.

“Last night’s meal was probably one of the worst,” he said after being rescued. “I left things burnt for the last time. And last night’s dinner was a box of plastic-smoked fried beans. “

Steele first slept in a snow cave, but then built a tent-like shelter with tarps and scrap wood around the burned hut’s wood stove, soldiers said. Steele said that at one point it was so cold that he didn’t want to go out and urinate in a bucket. It froze quickly next to the stove, he said.

“It gives you an idea. It was by no means a comfortable cabin that I could ride, “said Steele. “It just took the advantage. I could still see my breath, but at least I was not in pain. “

Soldiers on Thursday conducted a welfare check after their relatives said they had not heard of Steele for weeks. He was brought to Anchorage and had McDonald’s food and coffee, writes Marsh.

Steele told soldiers that he plans to spend time with his family in Utah.

“They have a dog,” he said. “And it would be therapy.”

