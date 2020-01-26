advertisement

A man had to be rescued from the Elie Chain Walk after encountering difficulties on Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard crews from Kinghorn, Leven and St Andrews were all called shortly before 2 p.m. after the Aberdeen Coast Guard Operations Center received a call from a member of the public who was struggling towards the end from the famous road.

The Anstruther coastal and all-season lifeboats were also launched as part of the rescue effort, and it was the coastal crew that managed to reach the man who was at risk of being stranded as the tide was rising.

He was taken to the port of Elie and checked by paramedics, but did not require additional medical care.

Coast Guard Spokesman for Kinghorn Confirmed Responsible for Saving Coast Guard Teams in Leven and St Andrews with “Technical Rescue”, but Man was Transferred Safely on the Anstruther coastal lifeboat before the teams arrived at the scene.

All operations had been stopped at 4 p.m.

Thousands of people attack the Chain Walk every year, but calls to emergency services to help people are also common due to the nature of the hilly terrain.

