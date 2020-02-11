advertisement

A man who repeatedly stabbed another man who he believed had an “inappropriate” photo of his girlfriend on a cell phone has been imprisoned for four and a half years.

Liam Holburn, 26, attacked Andrejs Sokolovs, 38, after the couple was involved in a confrontation in a house in Dee Gardens, Dundee, on April 29, 2019.

The Edinburgh High Court heard how the two men started arguing and Mr. Sokolovs produced a knife.

Holburn disarmed Mr. Sokolovs, then stabbed him seven times in the head and body.

A stab wound pierced Mr. Sokolovs’ cheek and cut his tongue, and another entered just above his lung. Holburn, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty before the Aberdeen High Court to assault Mr. Sokolovs for his serious injuries, permanent disfigurement and life-threatening.

Justice Lord Kinclaven sent Holburn to prison yesterday at the Edinburgh High Court.

He said, “You have accepted responsibility for a serious offense. However, there is no other appropriate sentence; there is no other way to deal with you.

“The sentence will be four and a half years.”

In hearings last month, the court heard from Holburn’s ex-girlfriend Samantha King.

She said they were arguing when Mr. Sokolovs was involved in the confrontation.

Mr. Sokolovs had a photo of her on his phone – he denied it later, but attorney for Blair Speed ​​said that his admission meant that the reliability of the witness could be questioned.

The court learned that Mr. Sokolovs had been “permanently disfigured” by the attack.

Defense lawyer Matt Jackson QC said in court yesterday that his client had a “traumatic childhood” and was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Jackson said his client had expressed remorse and knew he was facing jail time.

“He is fully aware that he could have taken the life of man with his actions and this thought haunts him.”

Jackson also said that if Holburn had not pleaded guilty, he would have used a defense of provocation in his closing address to the jury.

He added: “The situation was very unusual. The complainant had the knife, became disarmed, and then the accused used it with him. “

