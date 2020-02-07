advertisement

A thief in Allenton picked up and stole £ 150 from a Derby charity after a worker dropped it on the ground in a bank.

Leroy Hill was surprised by the video surveillance putting the money in a box while he was inside the Yorkshire Bank after it was deposited by a worker of the Lighthouse Charity Shop who paid it.

advertisement

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard how the case was originally to be tried, but when the 52-year-old failed to appear in court, it was proven in his absence.

The court learned that he also violated parole after defecating in a shop window last year.

The presiding magistrates fined Hill for his actions and ordered him to pay compensation for the theft.

Ian Shaw, president of the bench, said, “You have presented to us today an interesting combination of circumstances.

“We think it was an opportunistic theft that caused a major upheaval for the charity worker.

“You also did not comply with court orders before, but we also recognize your health problems.

“Given all of this, we are imposing a fine and compensation.”

The court learned how the theft offense took place on July 1 of last year.

Lynn Bickley, prosecutor, said, “In this case, the victim is the Lighthouse Charity Shop and the person involved is working for the charity.

“They went to the bank to pay money for the business. When they got to the counter and placed the coins, she realized she was missing the tickets.

“After writing checks, she went back to the bank, she had the notes with her when she entered the bank that morning.”

Bickley said the video surveillance had been checked, showing that she was dropping the notes on the floor. The video surveillance then showed a man taking out a shoebox and putting the notes in the box.

Ms. Bickley read a statement that had been written by the charity worker.

It read: “After I left the bank, I thought I was going to lose my job. I felt like I was being blamed for the missing money. I became upset and stressed.

The court heard that Hill was questioned by the police, denying the charge and the case was remanded for trial. Hill did not attend this trial and the case was proven in his absence.

He appeared in court on December 24 and the case was adjourned for conviction on January 8, but he did not attend.

Simon Stevens, mitigating, told the court that Hill suffered from Korsakoff syndrome, which resembled “Alzheimer’s disease of alcoholic origin”.

He said, “He doesn’t remember what he ate for breakfast, he doesn’t remember when he moved to his new address and he doesn’t remember the majority of anything.

“He is unlikely to remember the dates he was given in court. He just forgot about it. There was no wickedness.

Read more

The latest crime news in our region

“It wasn’t really a robbery from a charity store, it was a robbery from a bank, which is quite aggravating. The effect on the charity was zero.”

Mr. Stevens said the evidence in the case was “extremely weak” and that it was an “assumption” that the accused had recovered.

He said the court had not had an opportunity to have the evidence tested.

The court then heard how Hill violated parole for another unrelated case, which was defecation on a shop window and shutters on March 30.

Hill, of Wilkins Drive, Allenton, pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to the police / court bail at the time fixed for January 8.

He also admitted to having violated parole. The theft case was proven in his absence.

He was fined £ 180, ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 to £ 150 as costs and £ 150 as compensation, bringing his total to £ 512.

.

advertisement