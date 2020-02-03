advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – A man from Scranton will stand trial because he is posing as a veteran.

Prosecutors say that while Christopher Crawford lied about his military record, he stole money from the American legion in the city where he was a member.

Crawford served as an officer with American Legion Post 568 in the Minooka section of Scranton. Last summer, his fellow officers reported that Crawford had reportedly stolen $ 16,000 from the organization. It was then discovered that Crawford was not a veteran at all.

The veterans we spoke to say between those two sets of accusations, it’s the stolen courage, not the stolen money, that hurts the most.

In a preliminary hearing prosecutors showed a magistrate a Facebook photo of Christopher Crawford. It says he is a veteran of the army. Crawford wears an insignia with infantry in the photo, a distinction veterans say he has never earned.

Crawford has been behind bars because he is said to have stolen from American Legion Post 568 on Birtney Avenue.

Crawford is now facing charges under the Stolen Valor Act of Pennsylvania for alleged lying about his military service.

“The army is a brotherhood, so to put your faith in such a person and to make this happen is normal, it really gets home. This certainly hurts more than the theft itself,” said Post 568 Commander Staff Sgt. Sean O’Shea.

Sgt. O’Shea says Crawford came to them from a post in Pittsburgh. He never gave the required discharge papers to either post.

A VFW post commander in Scranton said that Crawford also approached him, but he refused to submit the correct paperwork.

“He came in as if he wanted to take the place, he told me. He didn’t come to take it over, I asked him for a DD 214 that he had never produced and sent the first flag, “said Vietnam veteran James Kuchwara.

Crawford’s dismissal form DD 214 would have shown that he left AWOL after a few months of army camping in 2007.

Instead, Crawford told members of the American Legion that he was a war veteran from Iraq who was wounded by an IED explosion.

“It doesn’t matter what you did while you were employed, only the fact that you served is worth the creditworthiness in my book and I think the book belongs to everyone. And to go one step further and come up with a story where people have actually lost their lives and the affected people, to go that far, it is, I don’t know, something that I cannot understand, “Sgt said. O’Shea

“We live veterans honor and respect each other, but it’s all about those veterans who have never come home from a war. If he does, it will just turn our stomach,” Kuchwara said.

The indictments that Christopher Crawford is facing because he allegedly lied about his service became lawful in Pennsylvania in 2017 under the Stolen Valor Act. This is the first time they have been persecuted in Lackawanna County.

Crawford will be tried at the same time for the stolen valor costs and theft costs. That trial is scheduled for later this month. Veterans we spoke to said they will be there.

