According to a new report, two people had life-threatening health problems last year from eating wild mushrooms.

One of them, a man, needed an emergency liver transplant after eating a particularly toxic type of mushroom.

A public health expert has now warned that growing interest in wild mushroom picking may not go hand in hand with sufficient public awareness of the risk of poisoning from eating such mushrooms.

Dr. Douglas Hamilton, a public health registrar in the HSE Midlands, said the growing popularity of mushroom picking posed a “growing national threat to public health.”

He said the case emphasized that campaigns to raise public awareness of the dangers of wild mushrooms would have to be run each year.

“There is currently no established coordination system for surveillance, information and advice to the public. Roles and responsibilities for this are unclear. Investing in effective prevention would result in significant savings in human and economic costs. “

In a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Unit, Dr. Hamilton that the Amanita mushroom genus, one of the most poisonous mushrooms in the world, thrives in Ireland and often grows around deciduous trees. It can be recognized by a characteristic tuber shell around the base of the stem.

Dr. Hamilton said it could appear fairly harmless and had no offensive taste. It could also be easily mistaken for mushrooms, especially Amanita virosa, also known as “destroy angels”.

“It is important to exercise great caution when looking for wild mushrooms,” he said.

Local wood

Dr. Hamilton said the HSE Midlands became aware in September that a person developed liver failure after consuming wild mushrooms that they had collected in a local forest.

He said the patient had a rapid deterioration in his liver function and had to be taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin to undergo a liver transplant.

As the patient progressed well in the 24 hours after the operation, his situation worsened as a result. He suffered multi-organ failure before slowly recovering after several weeks in the intensive care unit and almost three months in the hospital.

“There was no underlying disease, no history of viral hepatitis or medication. This incident was attributed solely to the consumption of Amanita virosa, “said Dr. Hamilton.

Amanita Muscaria, known for its psychedelic properties, but also poisonous.

Hundreds of different types of wild mushrooms grow in Ireland, however experienced collectors recommend never eating them unless people are 100% sure they are safe.

The National Poisons Information Center at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin receives numerous calls each year to ingest poisonous mushrooms. The numbers show that since 2014, in addition to four life-threatening incidents, there have been 13 cases of moderate poisoning and 40 cases of minor effects from the consumption of wild mushrooms in the same period.

Dr. Hamilton claimed that the intake was often accidental, but could also be due to abuse in the leisure time.

Wrongly identified

He said in some cases poisonous mushrooms growing in the wild could be misidentified and used to cook meals, or children could take a small bite of one found in a garden.

He advised anyone who suspected they were poisoned by eating a wild mushroom to keep a sample of the suspect mushrooms so that an expert could identify them.

While most patients experience only minor symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, in the more severe cases severe vomiting, diarrhea and liver damage can occur. The symptoms of vomiting are often delayed by more than six hours after ingestion.

