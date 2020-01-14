advertisement

Dan Hill was released 19 minutes after first announcing that he was locked up inside.

By Kelly McCarthy

ABC News – A man who came under pressure during an evening workout was in a tense situation when staff accidentally locked him in for the night.

“I’m literally locked up in 24-hour fitness right now,” Dan Hill wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, along with photos of himself in the empty gym.

Hill said the 24-hour fitness staff in Sandy, Utah, “closed the doors and went home while I did my laps in the pool,” which was confusing due to the name alone.

The man told KTVX, an affiliate of ABC News Utah, that he was nervous about unlocking the doors himself, fearing that it could trigger an alarm or commit a crime.

“I called the dispatcher and the guy pauses for about 10 seconds and says,” You are where? “” Hill told KTVX about it. “And I said,” I’m in 24-hour fitness and there is an alarm system here, and I don’t want to be cracked for break-in and entry. “

When Hill was walking around the gym, he called his wife, who only suggested “finding a comfortable place to sleep.”

“I just thought it was funny in the beginning. You know, it was a bit like ‘home alone,’ Hill said to KTVX. “Oh my God. I have this gym to myself. “

Hill’s post on the ironic incident had 17,000 likes, 2.5,000 comments and over 7,000 shares at the time of publication.

Within 19 minutes of his first post, Hill shared a selfie with some police officers and the headline “Finally Free.”

A manager in the gym where Hill was locked up showed KTVX a sign on the door that said it was open Monday through Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

24 Hour Fitness made the following statement about the incident:

“On behalf of 24 Hour Fitness, we would like to apologize to Mr. Hill for the unfortunate experience he had at Sandy Sandy, 10365 South 1300 East, when this Saturday evening was closed. We recently made a decision to close selected clubs during the night from 12:00 to 16:00, partly due to the low usage, ”the statement said. “In this way, we have helped members locate nearby clubs that are open during the night.”

“We have clearly not done well on our club closure procedures on Saturday night and will strengthen our club procedures so that this incident will not recur in the future.” We continue to strive to offer our members and guests the best possible fitness experience at an excellent price, ”the statement continues.

