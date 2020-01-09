advertisement

Man leaves moving car during strange police chase in Detroit

Police persecution took a bizarre turn in Detroit on January 3 when the suspect, who was being followed by a Michigan State Police officer, opened the door and got out of his moving vehicle. Dashcam footage shows the dangerous behavior of the driver traveling west on I-94 between Harper Woods and downtown Detroit. The car drives up an embankment with the door open, turns over the lanes and finally hits a middle wall, with the driver still trying to get out. According to Michigan State Police’s Mike Shaw, the police officer involved in the persecution used his taser to hit the suspect after jumping over the median. “This driver had some warrants and didn’t want to stop. Fortunately, no one was injured and the villain was jailed,” the police wrote on Twitter. Credit: Michigan State Police over Storyful

advertisement