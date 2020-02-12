advertisement

Terrified children watched in horror as a man attacked a vehicle and its driver with a baseball bat as parents stood in line to pick up their children from school.

A video posted on Twitter shows a man who repeatedly swings the bat at the door and window of the driver of a pickup truck.

The incident took place at Mill Lane, Enderby, around 3 p.m. yesterday.

The man, wearing a blue top, is seen in the video swinging the bat from behind his head, hitting the driver’s closed door several times.

He then manages to open the door with a sharp blow and we can see him swinging the bat with the same force on the one who sits inside the cabin.

Parents waiting in a traffic queue waiting to pick up their children from Danemill Elementary School can be heard exclaiming in shock as the brutal attack took place.

The attack took place at MIll Lane while parents were lining up to pick up their children from Enderby Danemill Elementary School

Up to eight police cars were said to have run at the scene.

People turned to social media to condemn the attack.

One said, “Fight outside danemill school in enderby – rush hour, kids are going out!” Repugnant! Need to close! “

Another posted: “I felt sick … the poor in the car and the kids everywhere !! Repugnant”

“Absolutely disgusting behavior near a school,” said another.

One commented, “I couldn’t believe it !!!!! Just before it happened, he let me and the boys cross the road! I thought he had stopped his van and got out to direct the traffic but then that !!!

“The little girl was the one who ran to the van and took her bat !! “

Another said: “It was a baseball attack on another car / a man witnessed it with my children, it’s disgusting.”

“The attack on a baseball bat, I witnessed it with my boys and I called the police,” said another.

Yet another posted: “It’s disgusting and scary for the kids to see.”

The Enderby Leisure and Golf Center posted on its Facebook page: “Please note that due to an incident at Mill Lane, there is a blockage of traffic to and from the Leisure Center.

“The police will be arriving soon, but please note travel to and from the center.”

Paul Stone, CEO of Discovery Schools Academies Trust, said: “We are aware of an incident on Monday near the Danemill school.

“This case is now a police investigation.

“The school takes the protection of all its students seriously, this incident occurred outside the school site and outside school hours.

“However, the school will do its utmost to support the police in their investigation. “

Entire Leicestershire police statement

“Police are investigating after a man was attacked in Enderby yesterday afternoon (Monday February 10).

“Police were called to Mill Lane around 3:00 pm after a man in a car was attacked with a baseball bat.

“Before the incident, his vehicle was also damaged by the bat.

“Investigations are underway to identify the suspect and the officers are urging all who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“The incident occurred near a school while the children were returning home for the day.

“It was a painful incident for those who witnessed it and we take it very seriously.

“Officers from the local police district will be in the Mill Lane area this afternoon to reassure and support those who may have been affected by what they saw.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, citing the crime number 20 * 79026.”

