SYDNEY – A man died after being attacked by a shark on Australia’s southwest coast Sunday, officials said, adding that area patrols would increase.

The Western Australian state government said the attack happened near Cull Island, which lies about 6 kilometers (3.73 miles) off the continent’s Esperance coast.

Australia is known for a large number of unproven shark encounters with humans.

Sunday’s attack was the first fatality in Esperance since 2017, though since then there have been fatal attacks elsewhere in the country.

Last October, a British man had his leg bitten and another was injured when attacked by a shark on Australia’s northeast coast.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the man killed Sunday was a diver and the marine police were still searching for his body while a woman with a diving boat was taken to hospital suffering from concussion. It was not known whether the man was a native or a tourist.

The Western Australian state government did not immediately respond to requests for comment while the state police force declined to comment when contacted by phone.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jane Wardell)

