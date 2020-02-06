advertisement

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) – A man was shot dead in his apartment by a crossbow bolt which a neighbor had shot at dogs attacking him, Massachusetts officials said.

The death to Adams appears to be accidental, according to a statement by Andrew McKeever, spokesman for Berkshire district attorney Andrea Harrington.

The victim was trying to barricade himself behind a door when the neighbor heard agitation just after noon, authorities said.

The neighbor entered the apartment, then returned to his own unit to obtain the crossbow, authorities said.

The arrow allegedly struck one of the dogs, entered a door and struck the man in the room where he was trying to barricade himself, said the public prosecutor’s office. A child in the apartment was unharmed.

No names were released, and authorities did not specify who owned the dogs.

The neighbor who shot the arrow is a “good Samaritan” who is cooperating in the ongoing investigation, said the prosecutor’s office.

The dogs, both pit bulls, had a history of aggression, authorities said. They were killed by police who responded.

