A Belfast man is being treated for suspected Belfast infectious and deadly virus.

A man is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for symptoms related to coronavirus, an infection that killed 17 people in China at the time of the writing.

According to the BBC, the man is currently being treated in an isolation ward.

The man is believed to have traveled from the Chinese city of Wuhan over the weekend.

This city is one of two in China that are currently blocked to stop the virus from spreading.

Thursday also revealed that four patients were treated in Scottish hospitals after they showed symptoms of the virus.

The World Health Organization emergency committee met on Wednesday but could not make a decision on whether to declare a “global emergency” because of the virus.

They are expected to meet again soon and say, “Our team in China is working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak. We’ll have a lot more to say tomorrow.”

