advertisement

A 30-year-old man was placed in pre-trial detention after being charged with a shooting event in Waterford just before Christmas that left a 44-year-old man in critical condition at the hospital.

The injured man was shot several times in the Gracedieu area of ​​Waterford. He was brought to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in the intensive care unit.

advertisement

Gavin Ryan was brought to a special Waterford District court on Friday afternoon under strict security measures, where he was charged with the shooting incident.

Mr. Ryan of the Mount Suir Apartments on Carrickphierish Road in Gracedieu was accused of having a firearm with the intention of endangering life on Carrickphierish Road in Gracedieu on December 23.

Det Garda Michelle Burns provided evidence of arrest, indictment and caution and informed the court that Mr. Ryan had not responded to the only indictment when it was brought to him after the caution.

Insp Mark Carley said Gardaí had applied for pre-trial detention, but lawyer Paul Hutchinson BL said his client, Mr. Ryan, reserved his bail position and agreed to pre-trial detention.

Judge Kevin Staunton took note of the defendant’s position and remanded Mr. Ryan into custody so that he would appear again at the Waterford District Court on January 2.

advertisement