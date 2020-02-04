advertisement

In November 2019, an antifa drink in Portland linked to a murder and violent riot closed its doors for good. Cider Riot closed on November 10 after a series of violent incidents at or near the institution that brought a check to its alleged links to violent left-wing extremists.

Cider Riot, styled as “Cider Riot!” First opened its store location in 2016 after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $ 20,000. It quickly became known as a popular left-wing hangout because of the open political views of one of its owners, 41-year-old Abram Goldman-Armstrong. But the pub also embraced a political identity of the left by producing products containing antifa-inspired names and images.

“Our black block series customers are the toughest and strongest and want to disappear into the crowd before you know it,” read on the website for a series of drinks, referring to the antifa tactic of wearing masks. black and clothing in the order to commit crimes anonymously. Beyond branding and marketing, however, evidence suggests that the pub is openly operated as a meeting place and organizes space for leftist, violent extremists in Portland. A drink sold by Cider Riot containing the “iron front” symbol used by antifa groups. Tweet.

A report by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), a government agency, in the pub, following a May Day riot in 2019, details the length of the owner and his staff to claim they obstruct and deceive state investigators. .

On May 1, 2019, Cider Riot co-hosted a celebration with Rose City Antifa that moved into a neighborhood uproar after right-wing band Patriot Prayer appeared out of business. Rose City Antifa is Portland’s antifa chapter, whose members have been involved in violent unrest since Donald Trump’s election. Two journalists, including myself, were attacked in the May Day clash and one woman was knocked unconscious. Clips recorded at the scene by freelance reporters show patrons disguised by pubs armed with bronze pipes, sticks, a herd of beef and bears. Six suspects, all reportedly right-wingers, were eventually arrested. Last month, the two of them pleaded guilty and were convicted. Portland police released photos of antifaffed suspects dressed in black last August and asked the public for help identifying them. However, there were no further arrests.

Within 48 hours of the unrest, pub owner Goldman-Armstrong filed a $ 1 million lawsuit against Joey Gibson, the leader of Patriot Prayer and other right-wing individuals for allegedly losing business. The stunt, accompanied by a press conference organized by a left-wing legal group, presented Cider Riot as a victim of political violence. Lawyer Juan Chavez compared the case to civil rights lawsuits against the Ku Klux Klan. The event generated favorable local media coverage for the pub for months, until the edited OLCC report was finally released to the public in September. Post Millennium has now received the full, unanswered report.

The state investigation accuses the pub owner of knowingly allowing his patrons and security guard Joseph LeVasseaur to take part in a riot with illegal weapons. Investigators found that Goldman-Armstrong did nothing to remove the violent defenders, nor did he call or instruct his staff to call police for help, despite claiming otherwise.

“The licensee (Goldman-Armstrong) took pictures and was aware of patrons with illegal weapons in his premises and was aware that clients were using those weapons,” the report said. The OLCC recommended that the owner and staff of Cider Riot be charged with making false statements, failing to evict and allowing illegal activities. Cider Riot owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong in a 2011 photograph from Salt Lake County, Utah.

In addition, the agency recommended that the pub be charged with concealing or destroying evidence. The recommendation details were previously edited, but The Post Millennial may report that it originates from Goldman-Armstrong allowing the pub’s security footage to be deleted.

On May 16, Christopher Traynor, the detective assigned to the case, wrote an email to Goldman-Armstrong: “I need internal video surveillance by Cider Riot for the time of the May Day incident. I’m looking to find outward moves inland and vice versa (through the front door) of a defender who was attacked during the event. Please let me know how we can go about acquiring it. Thank you.”

On the same day, Goldman-Armstrong wrote again: “Unfortunately the video only lasts for 48 hours, then deletes itself, so I no longer have access.”

He also claimed at one point that the institution did not have a camera that captured the commotion outside. However, photos taken from the outside of the pub on May Day show a business security camera shown in the backyard area.

Furthermore, the report details how the pub staff was willing to talk to investigators, and on one occasion, tried to trick them. Pub manager Breanne Gearheart spoke to state investigators only after she was reminded that as a permit holder, she was forced to cooperate. Joseph LeVasseaur, the pub’s licensed security, is accused in the report of lying to investigators about his actions that day. Rider security guard Joseph LeVasseaur (right) tried to deceive state investigators. Andy Ngo

The report states: “In (LeVasseaur’s second interview) on 6/13/19 he admitted that he had not been at the door during the riots and that he had not slammed in and gone inside but had actually been at all premises. yard and had accompanied people and engaged in a street fight. “

Videos recorded at the scene support finding the report.

Noah Bucchi, 22, who was a student reporter at Oregon State at the time of the riot, also accuses the pub owner of attacking him after he tried to identify a masked individual who smashed his camera and ran inside the pub to hide.

“Only someone who was trying to protect those antifa members would do something like that,” Bucchi says. “(Goldman-Armstrong) never tried to help me. He never called the police.” The OLCC report backs Bucchi’s allegations that he was attacked by Goldman-Armstrong. The styles involved in the investigation show that he was blaming Bucchi. outside Cider Riot.He says he was later punched and pulled to the ground by a group of masked men.The report also documents Goldman-Armstrong lying or mistaking that he instructed one of his employees to call police during the rebellion. Gearheart admitted to actually calling the police non-emergency line with her own approval.

Furthermore, a police report involved in the unanswered investigation casts doubt on Goldman-Armstrong’s claim in his lawsuit that the pub’s defender, Heather Ashley Clark, had a “serious fracture of the vertebrae” as a result of the arm attack. right. Some supporters of Cider Riot even spread rumors online that Clark, 32, had “broken his neck”. According to police, about 30 minutes after the altercation, they established contact with the owner to ask if anyone needed medical help.

The police report, written by Officer Chris Wheelwright, states: “I asked Mr Goldman-Armstrong if anyone inside was a victim of a crime and Sergeant (William) Dunbar asked if anyone needed medical attention … Mr Goldman -Armstrong came back a few minutes later and said there was no one inside to want to talk to us or seek medical attention. “

Rose City Antifa also tweeted on May 2: “When the PDB approached Kid Riot twenty minutes after Gibson and his goons were repulsed, they were not allowed into the institution but transmitted a message asking if anyone who was attacked wanted to make a statement The whole room burst into laughter. ”

Further, The Post Millennial reviewed the documentation from Clark’s hospital visit the day after the clash. Doctors noted that “no acute fractures” and “no acute traumatic cervical spine abnormalities” were identified. She was discharged shortly after visiting the hospital.

Ian Kramer, 45, was charged and arrested after allegedly hitting Clark with a stick during the fight. He is currently in state custody awaiting trial. The OLCC report also includes images that appear to show Clark rushing to fight before she was knocked to the ground.

The still-ongoing investigation and litigation over the Cider Riot clash has drawn attention in Portland in part because of the notorious Goldman-Armstrong itself in the city. He is known for his involvement in the Portland Timbers football fan club, “Timbers Army.” The group has been married in controversy for encouraging its members to display antifa propaganda symbols in games. Major League Soccer temporarily banned political symbols at games last year, but lifted the restriction following protests.

Goldman-Armstrong has also found support from powerful political figures. Notably, Democratic congressman Earl Blumenauer, whose Oregon district encompasses much of Portland. He has expressed support for Cider Riot and its owner on numerous occasions, including speaking at a pub event to back the $ 1 million lawsuit through September.

Blumenauer’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the OLCC report and its findings.

But the violence outside of Cider Riot did not begin or end in May. The pub has hosted many events with Rose City Antifa, including a fundraiser for the violent extremist group in September 2018.

Five months after the May Day clash, a 23-year-old antifa militant was killed under mysterious circumstances after leaving Cider Riot, where he was said to be a regular. On October 12, Sean Kealiher died after being hit by a car that had been shot outside the pub. A stranger who witnessed his death said Kealiher’s friends dragged his body away from the scene, leaving a bloody trail. They never called the police and antifa online groups urged their friends not to cooperate with the police in the murder investigation.

Before Cider Riot closed last November, it sold for a whopping $ 875,000. As of the publication of this story, the price tag on ProBrewer has dropped more than 80 percent, to $ 150,000. Abram Goldman-Armstrong has denied that the turmoil and the aftermath affected his decision to close the business. He did not respond to questions for comment. His lawyer declined to comment on the allegations raised in the official state report.

