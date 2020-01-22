advertisement

One man died in a head-on collision near East Midlands Airport.

The accident involved a truck and a Peugeot 207. The victim was a passenger in the car and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The collision occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the A453 at the airport entrance, reports LeicestershireLive.

The driver of the Peugeot is in stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham while the driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

The A453 was closed for several hours overnight while specialized officers conducted a detailed scene review.

Detective Constable Louise McMahon of the Leicestershire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “At the time of the collision, the Peugeot was traveling along the A453 towards the M1 motorway and the truck was heading east in the opposite direction.

“I want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen a vehicle before to get in touch. Alternatively, anyone with images of dashboard cameras is also encouraged to contact us. “

Anyone with information about the latest collision is asked to contact the police at 101 citing 20 * 39962.

