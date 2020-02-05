advertisement

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after an “unknown substance” was sprayed in his face yesterday.

He was also kicked and kicked after being approached by two people, said a police spokesperson.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the Barfoot Road area, between Aylestone and Wigston.

Gemma Louise is a resident of the area and said she saw about eight police cars, including unmarked vehicles.

She also saw many fire trucks parked just off Stonesby Avenue.

Speaking to LeicestershireLive, she said: “I have heard many amounts of sirens and emergency services passing by, which is normal here, but I left to run to school at Wigston at 15 hours.

“I walked through the gate and saw fire trucks, undercover police cars and marked police cars everywhere from outside the corner house on Barfoot Road to just before the cemetery.

“They were also parked at the bottom of the little Garth, high door.

“There did not seem to be an accident or anyone arrested when I passed by at 3:00 p.m.

“By the time I got back from the race at 3:35 pm, they were all gone.”

What the Leicestershire police said

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire police today confirmed that a 15-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The force spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating a report of an assault that occurred in the Barfoot Road area in the Wigston area around 2:30 pm yesterday.

“A man in his 50s was approached by two people on the street before an unknown substance was sprayed in his face, and he was kicked and kicked.

“The man was hospitalized to treat injuries that did not change or threaten his life and has since been released.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on investigation.

“Investigations are underway into the incident, including the identification of the substance.

“It has been confirmed that it is not acid-based.”

