A man was accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon from the window of a moving vehicle.

Jonathan Jay Oneal, 26, was seen in the clip in the back seat when he fired a AK-47 pistol-style gun several times as the car drove down the highway in El Paso, Texas.

The footage was posted on social media and re-posted on Instagram on Saturday by the El Paso gossip site “Fit Fam El Paso”.

media_camera A man from Texas was mugged with a smile because of a viral video and shot from a moving vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon.

The police from El Paso announced on Sunday that the video was known and asked the shooter to report.

“If you are the person in the video or you are recording the video, you need to do the following: 1. Go to a police station unarmed and speak to investigators. 2. Make a lesson out of it and move on from there, ”tweeted the department.

The next day, Oneal surrendered to the authorities and was arrested for firing a gun.

media_cameraJonathan Jay Oneal, 26, was indicted after vomiting into the police.

Police said Oneal “was doing the right thing” and praised the public for helping to ensure arrest.

“We are grateful that nobody was injured and appreciate the efforts of everyone who does not want to tolerate this behavior in our city,” said the police. “Thank you for your willingness to work for the security of our community.”

Oneal was sent to El Paso County prison, where he was held on bail of $ 50,000.

