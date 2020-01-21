advertisement

A Brisbane man who recently returned from central China with flu-like symptoms has been isolated because health officials are checking to see if he has been infected with a new strain of coronavirus.

According to Jeannette Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, the man who traveled to Wuhan on family vacations will go through further tests for the virus while recovering at home.

Wuhan is believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus, which has now been linked to 222 confirmed cases, including four confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization began responding to cases in the region on December 31.

Young said the authorities were waiting for a “detonator” from the WHO that would allow them to confirm that it was a corona virus.

The man returned from breathing problems in the city of Hubei province, a Queensland Health spokesman said in a statement.

“With the man traveling to Wuhan, coronavirus is one of the conditions he’s tested for,” he said. “The man will remain in isolation until his symptoms go away.

The spokesman and Young urged anyone who returned from China with respiratory symptoms to see a family doctor immediately.

“There is no vaccine for this virus and we don’t see one on the horizon,” said Young.

The health authorities hope to be able to determine whether the man is infected with the coronavirus within a few days, the courier email reported. If test results show that he was infected with the virus, the man will be the first known Australian to be infected.

Australia has raised its travel advice for Wuhan to level two and instructed people to “exercise a high degree of caution”.

On Tuesday, Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said the risk to the country’s population was low.

“Although we need to monitor the situation proactively and actively,” Murphy told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

As part of the precaution, however, Murphy said that direct flights arriving in Sydney from Wuhan will be checked by biosecurity as of Thursday. There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney.

The information is displayed at all other entry points in Australia to warn people who are developing symptoms and to see a doctor immediately.

“They will provide all passengers with an English and Mandarin information brochure describing the symptoms of the disease and asking them to identify themselves at the border,” said Murphy.

“If someone has a fever or suspects that they have the disease and is suspected to have the disease, New South Wales Health will follow our normal border security and biosecurity protocols.

“And of course we will be making some specific communications in the Chinese media to target the Chinese-speaking population who are clearly of great interest to us.”

China admitted Tuesday that the disease could spread from person to person, raising concerns that the disease has already spread widely across the country.

In the meantime, a third country outside of China, South Korea, has confirmed an infection case.

As the Lunar New Year holiday approaches – it’s January 25th this year – millions of Chinese are expected to return to their hometown for celebrations and travel abroad on vacation. Official data show that around 3 billion trips per year will be carried out in the new year.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, warned the Chinese not to go to Wuhan and the residents of Wuhan not to leave the city.

“The lunar new year is a key factor for people’s movement … this is our proposal,” he said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause diseases such as the common cold, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The most common symptom of the virus is high fever. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Severe infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the WHO.

Because the virus has an incubation period of seven days, the symptoms may not be immediately apparent.

WHO announced on January 19 on Twitter that “an animal source is the most likely major source of this novel outbreak of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV)”.

The Chinese authorities have linked the outbreak to a fresh food market in Wuhan that sold wild animals and seafood.

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus is likely to have come from wild animals and has been mutated after it has spread to humans and has become contagious among humans.

AAP and Nicole Hao contributed to this report.

