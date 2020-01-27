advertisement

“I’m not ready, but I’m here now.”

LeBron James made himself express his thoughts for the first time since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. James used Instagram to do it.

Along with a photo of Bryant greeting him at a game at the Staples Center in the yard in November, James went on to write, “Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start to cry again, I only think of you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / fraternity that we had! I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to LA. I never thought that in a million years this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I broke and devastated my brother !!

“Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! They mean so much to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this (explicitly) on my back and keep going !! Please give me the strength from heaven and watch over me! I have us here! There is so much more I want to say, but I just can’t because I can’t do it! Until we see my brother again !! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life ”

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown, and a few hours before his death, James surpassed Laker Great’s retired career by 33,643 points, finishing third in the NBA career standings.

“He had no shortcomings offensively. Zero, “said James on Saturday from Bryant, who played the entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers and brought L.A five NBA titles.” You have withdrawn from him, he could shoot the three. If you build him up a little, he can bypass you. He shoots from the middle. He can post. He can make free throws. He has no shortcomings offensively. This is something that I also admired, only at a point where the defense is always kept in check where they cannot protect you aggressively at all. ”

Bryant tweeted his congratulations on Saturday night: “Push the game forward, @KingJames. I respect my brother very much. # 33644 “and spoke to James the next morning according to the post.

Bryant, 41, was killed in the Calabasas crash along with eight other people. The cause is being investigated.

The Lakers made a brief statement Monday morning in connection with their announcement that they would postpone Clippers’ game on Tuesday. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We will continue to support the Bryant family and will provide more information as it becomes available. ”

Bryant, who played with James on the U.S. Olympic team in 2008 and 2012, became an L.A. icon and an international inspiration for many, including James, who followed him as a player who moved straight from high school to the NBA.

While Kobe and Gianna were sitting over the Hawks in the yard during the November blowout victory when the photo was released, James showed a show. He ended the game with 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, then admitted that he had been aware of Bryant’s presence.

“Absolutely, how could you not be?” Asked James. “He’s one of the biggest players who played this game and took the time on a Sunday. I’m just trying to do a show for him and give him a reason:” Okay, we could move on to another game . ”

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant), January 26, 2020

