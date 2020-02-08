advertisement

A pedestrian hit by a car on a street in Glenrothes died in hospital.

Thursday night, 25-year-old William Fisher suffered fatal injuries during the crash of Formonthills Road.

Police revealed on Saturday afternoon that he had died after being rushed to the Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, in critical condition.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of the Glenrothes Road Police Unit said, “Our thoughts are with Mr. Fisher’s family during these difficult times and our investigations are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the accident.”

Mr. Fisher of Glenrothes was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra as he crossed the road at approximately 8:25 p.m.

Police have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but have called all of the motorists with camera images from the moments before the incident to contact them.

The driver was not injured in the incident, which resulted in the road being closed for several hours during the investigations.

Mr Pearce said: “Anyone with dotted information or images who could help and who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact the Glenrothes Road Police Unit by calling 101 citing the incident 3532 of February 6. “

A 68-year-old man seriously injured in another serious road accident in Fife on Friday remains in serious but stable condition.

He was involved in a collision between a van and a car on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie.

