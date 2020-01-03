advertisement

A city bus to Surrey B.C. was stolen early Thursday morning and taken for a ride of joy. The robbery happened while the driver was taking a bathroom break around 2 a.m., transit police told CBC. The suspect, 28, took the opportunity to grab the bus and make a late night trip to the city, he has been arrested.

The bus driver parked him at Surrey Central Station and left the engine running while he took a break in the bathroom.

“When he returned, the bus was gone,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Police said the bus was empty when the suspect took it. “There is no indication in the public understanding of any kind of damage, except, of course, you have someone who stole a bus,” Hampton said.

“No one else was injured and there was no damage to the bus.”

The Surrey RCMP used GPS with the help of the Transit police to track the bus. They arrested the driver near 176 Street and Fraser Highway.

Hampton said the motive and destination of the driver remain unclear, but police are recommending a charge of stealing a vehicle over $ 5,000.

The post Man hijacks city bus to Surrey B.C. for joy first appeared in Post Millennial.

