Tickets for the San Francisco 49ers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV may have cost thousands of dollars, but that didn’t stop a fan from falling asleep at Hard Rock Stadium in the first quarter. Karisa Maxwell shared this footage of a man napping as the crowd cheered around him. The video quickly went viral and prompted Maxwell to ask her Twitter followers what to do if the sleeping man discovered his newly discovered glory. “He just woke up … oh no, should I tell him?” She wrote. A later update from Maxwell indicates that this was not necessary. “Oh no … His friend is showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT AM I DOING ?! She wrote. Maxwell told Storyful that she hadn’t been able to speak to the man in the picture by half-time, although it is likely that he tried to stay awake for the rest of the game. Photo credit: Karisa Maxwell via Storyful

