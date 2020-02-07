advertisement

A father was fined a Tesco Skegness while pretending to be in Barnsley.

Steve Welbourn, 43, said he “couldn’t believe” that he had received a parking fee notice (PCN) from Horizon Parking.

He said he had been using the Richmond Drive, Skegness parking lot for almost six hours on Friday, January 24.

But Mr. Welbourn says that during this time he had in fact been in South Yorkshire – and had visited before and after to refuel his car.

In between, he says he left the parking lot to drop his kids off at school and pick up work supplies in Barnsley – making a round trip of about 200 miles.

Now he wants to warn other drivers to make sure they keep their receipts so they can appeal similar fines.

Mr. Melbourn told Lincolnshire Live, “I was laughing when he came through the door.

The PCN delivered to Steve Welbourn by Horizon Parking

(Image: Steve Welbourn)

“I thought,” I can’t believe this. “I go in (to Tesco) pretty much every day.

“If I didn’t have proof that I have it, I probably should have paid. They have a computer system out there that should mark you. “

The NCP addressed to Mr. Melbourn stated that he had 14 days to pay £ 20, which would then amount to £ 70 if he was not paid.

The maximum stay in the Tesco store is three hours, which means that Mr. Melbourn has been exceeded by two hours and 50 minutes.

He says he has evidence from his children’s school that he drove and dropped them off and from a work place in Barnsley showing that his car was there during this time.

Steve Welbourn says he wrongly received a parking charge notice after parking at Tesco in Skegness

(Image: Steve Welbourn)

“That’s why you have to keep it local,” said Melbourn.

“Companies like this give Tesco a bad reputation. It is a sham.

“I want to warn others to keep their receipts. It happens all the time and the others pay it right away without thinking about it.

“It is a waste of money and it is unfair.”

Mr. Melbourn appealed the fine.

Horizon Parking was invited for comments.

.

