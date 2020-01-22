advertisement

Terrible footage that shows a man repeatedly beating a helpless kangaroo while his friend laughs is circulating on social media.

The clip, which was posted on Snapchat before being shared on Facebook, begins with a naked man in green shorts who pulls the poor creature’s head back and repeatedly hits it in the face.

As the common attacker hits the marsupial, he lifts one paw to defend himself before collapsing on the ground with an injury.

Warning, this clip contains extremely stressful footage:

According to social media users who shared the video, the kangaroo suffered from a broken back before the senseless attack.

Although the exact location of the film is unknown, it is believed that it was shot in New South Wales.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on social media, and it was swamped with comments from people who described the attackers as “dead dogs” and “absolute scum of the world”.

Another Facebook post claims to name and shame the suspected attackers because they are two teenagers from New South Wales. The post suggests that the villainous couple hit the kangaroo with a car, causing a broken back.

The author of the Facebook post said he shared it because “animals deserve justice”.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the RSPCA’s New South Wales office received a report regarding alleged atrocities against kangaroos in the south of the state.

A spokesman said the publication:

We take all allegations of cruelty to animals very seriously and this issue is currently under investigation, ”said the spokesman.

Everything that RSPCA NSW can do that is reasonable and compliant is done.

For data protection and legal reasons, we are currently unable to provide any further information.

For more information, contact RSPCA NSW at 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 3589) or online at rspcansw.org/reportcruelty.

The New South Wales police are also investigating the material, a spokesman confirmed:

The police are aware of videos on social media that indicate possible animal abuse.

The police do not tolerate violence against animals.

The public is reminded not to report crimes on social media.

We hope that the police will hunt the perpetrators and give them the appropriate punishment for such a heinous attack.

