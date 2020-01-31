advertisement

The corona virus killed 213 people. As of yesterday, it’s a global emergency. Hundreds were quarantined when they returned from China, including the American football player. However, some fans are a little too worried about him.

Born in New York, Jarred Evans recently spent some time in Wuhan playing for the Wuhan Bersekers. However, he was one of around 200 US citizens who flew out of the country earlier this week due to a State Department evacuation.

advertisement

He is currently being held at March Air Base in Riverside, California – and apparently some women have expressed a desire to be “quarantined” with him.

Read the report about Evans’ time at the air base below:

Evans informed MailOnline that while he had not been tested for the virus, the doctors at the base were careful to keep people under observation just to be sure. “It’s taken very seriously, but it’s also relaxed … we talk to each other outside,” he said.

The football player trained in China in December to prepare for his next season in Switzerland when the new form of corona virus broke out in Wuhan.

Evans explained the sudden panic about the virus:

I didn’t speak Chinese, but my friends said “be careful”. Three days later, my friend said, “Now go to the store with a face mask and gloves and get as much as you can. You will close the city. “I took it as a joke. [I thought] I’m from New York, a city of seven million people. There are 11 million in Wuhan.

I don’t think they’ll close an entire city, but sure enough. It got mad. People were fighting for masks and food. There were lines out of the shop doors. The shelves were empty.

In preparation for “surviving for two or three weeks, a month in my house,” he filled up with 10 gallons of water and bacon, chicken, eggs, rice, and pasta. He also paid his gas and electricity bills in advance to ensure a healthy life in his home.

Thankfully, he was soon told that a US plane was going to take people home – but he was one of the lucky ones to get a seat.

One of the rules that we weren’t allowed to share on social media. I heard and saw that a few people were not allowed to enter the airport – you are not on the list, you have to go. As a US citizen, when I see that other US citizens are unable to go home to their families, I don’t know what to do.

I would have been hurt. My heart and prayers are not only the US citizens there, but also the Chinese friends that I have because it’s scary.

During flight, doctors in hazardous suits reportedly checked passenger temperatures at least 15 times. After returning to the United States, people in the plane were assigned rooms in the base.

Regarding the messages he has received since his quarantine, Evans said:

Holy Moly…. I have a lot of followers anyway, but these people are different now. There is definitely an increase. I received a message this morning that the girl said, “I just saw you on the news. I definitely want to be quarantined with you! “A lot of people have said their best wishes to me and said they are happy to be home.

However, he was not deterred by the country. “[China is] a beautiful place – I love the people there and the culture. It’s going to be a bad name right now, but it’s beautiful, “said Evans.

advertisement