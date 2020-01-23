advertisement

A man dragged a sleeping woman from a sofa by the hair and beat her until she lost consciousness.

Jake Scott carried out his brutal attack on the woman in a house, then fled as she lay unconscious.

advertisement

The 28-year-old attacker entered the Thringstone property near Coalville and launched his attack.

Scott of Dalkeith Walk, Thringstone, appeared yesterday at Leicester Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of bodily harm.

The court learned how officers were called in the early hours of August 21 of last year to report an assaulted woman inside an address in the village.

The 31-year-old victim was sleeping when Scott entered the property and grabbed her by the hair, pulling her from the sofa.

He kicked and kicked her, causing her to pass out before fleeing the address.

The police and the ambulance service were called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. She was released the same day.

Police, investigating immediately after the report, arrested Scott an hour later at his home.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Detective Constable Katie Smith of the Domestic Violence Investigation Unit (DAIU) said: “While the victim was asleep, Scott made a horrific attack, leaving him bloodied and bruised.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what she went through that night.

“Despite the aftermath of the attack, she fully engaged in our investigation and her courage is commendable.

“I am glad that Scott pleaded guilty and I hope his admission is a little comfort to the victim.

“Domestic violence is not acceptable and should not be tolerated by anyone. No one deserves to be treated this way and victims should be encouraged to come forward and report what is happening, knowing that they will be listened to and that their report will be fully investigated.

“There is a lot of support available to victims of domestic violence if they can find the courage to ask for help.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the Leicestershire police in an emergency by dialing 999. In a non-emergency situation, dial 101.

Alternatively, if you or someone you know is a victim in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, you can contact United Against Violence and Abuse on 0808 802 0028 or visit http://www.uava.org.uk/

advertisement