A man in the Philippines is the first person outside of China to die of the outbreak. The death toll rose to over 300 and the number of confirmed cases of infection rose to over 14,000.

The 44-year-old man from Wuhan, the province where the outbreak is suspected, was hospitalized in Manila on January 25 with a fever, cough, and sore throat, the Philippine Ministry of Health said in a statement.

He developed severe pneumonia but “showed signs of improvement” in the days leading up to his death, and the 38-year-old woman he was with was tested for the virus and is still in isolation from the hospital.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban on all travelers except Filipinos from China and its autonomous regions.

Death follows the World Health Organization (WHO), which calls on governments to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the virus spreads to their countries.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order to block entry to the United States for most foreigners who have visited China in the past two weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures after Japan and Singapore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city in the center of an area where extensive anti-virus measures prevent around 50 million people from leaving the country. The evacuees were in a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent an airplane.

Rapid spread

The number of confirmed cases in China exceeded the number of Sars outbreaks (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in the period 2002-03.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the WHO to declare it a worldwide emergency on Thursday.

This statement reversed the move from a cautious stance earlier to government recommendations to prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said.

Most of the cases reported so far concerned people visiting China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that may not be able to respond, said Mr. Galea. Such a declaration requires a coordinated international response and can bring more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad included human-to-human transmission.

Qatar Airways was among a growing number of airlines discontinuing flights to mainland China.

The Doha-based airline announced on its website that its flights would end on Monday.

It accused “significant operational challenges due to entry restrictions across a number of countries” for flight suspension.

-PA

