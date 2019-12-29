advertisement

A man in his fifties died after a house fire in East Belfast.

Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) said the fire in Clarawood Park was reported shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the fire started, but the police said it was not treated as suspicious.

Deputy fire chief Alan Walmsley told the BBC that the fire department had rescued the man from the upstairs bedroom.

“You provided first aid, but unfortunately the gentleman passed away,” he said.

Mr. Walmsley said early signs were that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

“We are trying to inform everyone about the effects of a functioning smoke detector on their home,” he said.

Mr. Walmsley said it was the second death in an accidental house fire in Northern Ireland this month.

“We ask everyone to think about this tragedy, think about the pain the family is going through, and think about how they can protect themselves and their families.”

