One man died in a hangar fire in Allenton.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all called on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. to Hutton Street.

A 37-year-old man was found severely burned and taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

Police confirmed that he died of his injuries yesterday morning.

A joint police and fire investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, which started in a hangar.

Forensic officers were seen on the cordoned property this morning, with a police officer guarding the front of the house.

A fire dog was also on the scene.

Debris and charred furniture were visible at the rear of the building.

A police cordon was around the property

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A man died in a hangar fire in Derby.

“The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was initially called on Saturday January 18 at 11:30 p.m. to report a fire in a hangar.

“At the scene, a 37-year-old man was found severely burned and taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

“He died yesterday morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and specialized officers support his immediate family.

“During Sunday and until today, a joint police and fire investigation has been underway to establish the cause of the fire and residents are likely to see a presence on the property for the rest of the day.”

A witness, who lives nearby, described seeing police investigating door to door this morning.

She said: “Saturday night around 10 p.m. there were three firefighters, police and ambulances.

“The police were investigating one by one to see if anyone had seen anything.

“They work 24 hours on the house.”

