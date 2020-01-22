advertisement

A man in his twenties was killed last night in a crash outside of East Midlands Airport.

The accident involved a dump truck and a Peugeot 207.

advertisement

The victim – the third person to die on the roads of Leicestershire in five days – was a passenger in the car.

The accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the A453 at the airport entrance.

The driver of the Peugeot is in stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham while the driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

The A453 was closed for several hours overnight while specialized officers conducted a detailed scene review.

Detective Constable Louise McMahon of the Leicestershire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “At the time of the collision, the Peugeot was traveling along the A453 towards the M1 motorway and the truck was heading east in the opposite direction.

“I want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen a vehicle before to get in touch. Alternatively, anyone with images of dashboard cameras is also encouraged to contact us. “

There were two fatal collisions this weekend. One in Swinford near Lutterworth saw a motorcyclist pronounced dead at 4.30 p.m. Saturday, while a male driver was killed after his car left the A47 between Hinckley and Leicester on Friday evening.

Anyone with information about the latest collision is asked to contact the police at 101 citing 20 * 39962.

.

advertisement