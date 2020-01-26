advertisement

Very sad news.

A man died after a fire in an apartment in Cavan.

The alarm was triggered shortly before 8 p.m. when smoke appeared from a residential building on Main Street in Cavan Town.

The fire was brought under control and the body of a man (who is said to be 40 years old) was found in the apartment. It is believed that two firefighters were also treated for minor injuries.

The fire brigade was on site and two adults and a child were rescued from the building. They were taken to Cavan General Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, it still needs to be identified and Gardaí says that this process can take some time.

The scene is currently being kept for forensic and technical investigations and the local coroner has been notified.

The cause of the fire has not yet been clarified, but there is currently no suspicion of foul play.

