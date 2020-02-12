advertisement

An RCMP jumper.

SUNMEDIA

A police guard is investigating after RCMP officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in a Blairmore parking lot Tuesday.

advertisement

At about 5pm, the Mounties of the Blairmore detachment attempted to stop a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Home Hardware store in the city 220km southwest of Calgary.

“A confrontation occurred that resulted in the firing of service pistols,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“The vehicle traveled a short distance and then entered a ditch.”

The man who was driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene and no police officers were injured, the RCMP said.

The RCMP did not say why they tried to stop the man and said they would not comment further.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident while the RCMP will continue the investigation as well, the Mounties said.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement