A man died this morning after falling from a bridge over the A38, Staffordshire police confirmed.

Officers were called in to report a man in distress around 6:45 a.m. on the south carriageway of the A38 near the Clay Mills turn today, Tuesday January 21.

Officers were present and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both sides of the two-lane road were closed for four and a half hours during the incident.

A police spokesperson said that the A38 from Clay Mills to Branston was closed while an investigation was taking place.

Highways England was also present to monitor the closure.

Anyone with information was invited to call the Staffordshire police at number 101 citing incident number 78 of January 21.

The road was closed from Clay Mills of Hillfield Lane, Stretton, to the Branston interchange, causing major traffic problems in Burton and South Derbyshire.

The scene of the incident on the A38

(Image: Burton Mail)

The tailbacks on the A38 extend 14 miles from Barton to Littleover. There were also problems on the A50 in Sudbury, as motorists tried to avoid the A38 and took alternative routes.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the A38 in Burton at 6.51 am this morning to report a patient who fell from a bridge. An ambulance and a paramedic went on site and arrived to find a man who was in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

The police did not release any other details about the man, including his age.

Police used cones and patrol cars to block the A38 during the incident.

People living near the scene spoke of the “disturbing” silence that came from the road closure while emergency services were dealing with the incident.

Natalie Mitchell, who has lived near the A38 for three years, said this morning: “Obviously, we heard the police this morning, around 6:30 am, 6:45 am, the bridge is blocked and police are going up and go down on the road (A38).

“There is a metal bar across the north side, and the south is also blocked, but I don’t know how far it is.

“Well, we don’t know for sure what it is.

“It’s always a busy road, weird to hear it so well now.”

Another resident, whose house overlooks the A38, said, “We haven’t lived here long, so it’s weird to hear absolutely no traffic. I told my husband earlier” isn’t it strange? “

“We thought something had to happen, just by the traffic noise, I find it quite strange.

“It must be something important, there were bumps there and you can still hear it (traffic) passing slowly, but now there is absolutely nothing.

“People complain about traffic, but I think I actually prefer it to that.”

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The A38 in Staffordshire has been closed back and forth between the A5121 (south, near Branston) and the A5121 (north, Clay Mills) due to a Staffordshire police-led incident. “

Drivers were asked to follow the “Hollow Triangle” diversion symbols via the A5121 via Burton

Help lines and websites

The Samaritans (116 123) operate a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down your feelings or are concerned about being heard over the phone, you can email the Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) operates a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number will not appear on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organization which supports adolescents and young adults who feel suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It does not have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Bullying UK is a website for children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk

.

