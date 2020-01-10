advertisement

A German man whose twisted co-worker poisoned him died four years after eating the rotten food and reportedly went into a coma.

The 26-year-old male victim worked with the man, who was only identified as Klaus O, before the employees were suspected of poisoning lunch at the metal factory in northwestern Germany, the news agency dpa reported.

media_camera The 57-year-old defendant, known as Klaus O, was sentenced to life in prison. Image: Friso Gentsch / dpa via AP

Klaus O – who was sentenced to life in prison – was held on camera in March 2018 when he sprinkled white powder on a colleague’s sandwiches.

The powder was found to be lead acetate – a toxic, almost tasteless substance – that prompted the authorities to investigate whether the incident was an attempted murder, the report said.

When the authorities ransacked his home, they discovered numerous toxic substances, including mercury, lead and cadmium, Deutsche Welle reported.

The police then expanded their investigation to include the deaths of 21 other employees and three other seriously ill people.

The parents of the youngest victim testified in the Klaus O trial about the suffering their son had suffered.

Klaus O, who has worked for the company for 38 years, challenges his judgment in the poisoning process.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

Originally released as One dies after colleague poisoned lunch

