A young man died after being stabbed in the city of Cork on Thursday evening.

Gardaí is expected to officially initiate a murder investigation on Friday after the man’s death.

It looks like the man’s neck was stabbed when a row broke out in front of a house on Bandon Road in the south of the city.

It is believed that a group drove to a house on Bandon Road around 10:00 p.m., but access was denied and a row broke out at the door.

It is believed that one of the young men who had been in the house was stabbed in the neck by a member of the group who was refused entry.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance, but died some time later.

Gardaí locked the place of the knife stab and began to take testimony from those who were in the house.

They also started collecting CCTV footage of premises on Bandon Road in hopes of identifying the culprit behind the knife stabs.

And they contacted all drivers who were traveling on Bandon Road and who may have relevant dashcam footage to contact Anglesea Street Garda station.

Gardaí is expected to contact the State Pathologist’s Office on Friday and request the services of a pathologist to perform a post-mortem.

