The alleged victim of a man accused of attempted murder described to a jury when he realized that he had been severely stabbed.

Mark MacIntosh was tried yesterday at Leicester Crown Court, where he denied trying to assassinate the 23-year-old man and intentionally injuring an 18-year-old woman.

The 42-year-old defendant, with no fixed address, allegedly carried out the double stab in a house on Flatholme Road, Netherhall, Leicester, on Saturday January 6, 2018, following a heated domestic dispute.

Giving evidence, the victim recalled how the argument quickly turned to violence, leaving him with a total of 11 stab wounds to the head, neck, arms and chest – and a punctured lung.

He said: “I had an appointment with the bank at 8:30 am and left with my missus by car.

“We came back between 9:30 am and 9:45 am and I went to sleep on the sofa because I was tired the day before.”

He said that the accused, who was in a relationship with his girlfriend’s mother, often stayed on the property and was in the house at the time.

“My next memory was to wake up to hear an argument going upstairs,” he said.

“I didn’t know what was being said. It was my girlfriend and MacIntosh arguing.

“I went upstairs to see what was going on and told him to pack it up. He changed and went down and I said, “Don’t talk to my wife like that! “. He shouldn’t have yelled at her like that. “

The prosecution contends that the accused went to the property’s kitchen and armed himself with a knife before returning to the second floor.

“I saw him go down the stairs, I don’t know where he went. I assumed the argument had died out and was over, but he kept going up the stairs.

“I was on the landing and he walked past me. In doing so, he took my left hand out of my jacket pocket and held it.

“He was right there, holding on to my arm, saying nothing. It had been about 10 seconds since he took me. Then I hit him. “

MacIntosh “stumbled back” in one of the bedrooms.

The 23-year-old said: “He fell to the ground and took out a knife his size.

“I tried to close the bedroom door, but I couldn’t. He was rushing towards me with the knife and I was trying to defend myself in every way possible. “

He added, “I did not experience the puncture wounds at all. The doctor later said it was because of the adrenaline.

“I didn’t really know where I had been hit, I felt like he was hitting me.

“I was still standing at that time when I felt my body become very hot on my left side and I fell to the ground.

“Once on the ground, he didn’t stop, he continued to attack me.”

The prosecution says that the victim’s girlfriend’s 18-year-old younger sister was injured in the hand and thigh as she tried to intervene and stop the attack before the accused fled. places.

The male victim said, “I heard a high-pitched scream but did not know that she had been injured.

“I knew I was injured because I couldn’t move the left side of my body. I was just lying there. “

Describing the knife, he said, “It had a black handle and a seven-inch curved silver blade. I had already seen it, it was a kitchen knife. “

The Crown claims that an argument concerning the borrowing of a car was the flash point of the previous argument.

Defense lawyer Mike Garvey explained to the witness that relations within the household had deteriorated following accusations that the victim and his girlfriend had lost their home after spending 10 months on the property while saving for a new house.

He argued that it was the 23-year-old young man, not MacIntosh, who was carrying the knife and that his injuries were inflicted in self-defense.

Garvey said, “Isn’t it true that you had something in your pocket. It looked like the outline of a knife.

“That’s why my client wanted to know what you had in your pocket.

“And you started physical abuse by hitting him in the face.”

To which the victim replied, “I have never worn a knife in my life, and I never will.”

The trial continues.

