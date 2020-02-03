advertisement

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A man is dead after a fire in an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The coroner confirms that a 53-year-old man is dead. His name has been released.

The fire started around 11 Sunday evening in the building on Main Street in Fell Township.

advertisement

On the first floor of the building was Paul’s Place, a bar that officials say has been closed for a few years now.

People were in the apartments on the second floor when the flames broke out. There is no word how many were inside.

“All black smoke could not breathe. You had to run away from the smoke, and I have no asthma and I had trouble breathing,” said Luis Morales.

“[The] whole place was fully involved when we arrived here. [The] whole place burned for a while before we were even called,” said Grattan Singer Hose Company Assistant Fire Chief Joe Unis Jr.

A fire brigade from the state police tries to find out how the fire started.

Officials don’t mention the man who died here in Lackawanna County.

41,595340

-75,484241

.

advertisement