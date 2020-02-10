advertisement

A 28-year-old man was convicted on Monday, February 10, of murdering his former girlfriend and new boyfriend in her apartment in the Winnetka region.

The jury considered for approximately three hours before Brian Anthony Gonzales was found guilty on January 17, 2016 of shooting 22-year-old student Emily Fox from Cal State Northridge and 24-year-old Jerrad Scott from La Mesa.

The crimes for which he was convicted This included special allegations of murder related to the murder of a kidnapping and several murders, as well as allegations of weapons.

Gonzales is expected to receive a life sentence without parole during a hearing scheduled for June 4.

The prosecutor said Gonzales faced the victims in a hallway of the apartment building where Fox lived in Oso’s 7600 block. Scott tried to escape while Fox called 911, but Gonzales chased Scott, brought him back to the scene at gunpoint, and killed them both.

Gonzales was arrested on the bus two days later and has been bailed since then.

Fox was a criminology and justice student interested in the dynamics of abusive relationships, her former professor Vickie Jensen said in 2016.

The reporter Eric Licas contributed to this report.

