Pep Guardiola has once again insisted that Lionel Messi not leave Barcelona, ​​despite speculating that he could switch to Manchester City at the end of the season.

A turbulent week at Camp Nou on and off the field took a closer look at Messi’s future. The team captain called on the first team’s technical secretary, Eric Abidal, on social media after the former Barca defender hinted that some players had dropped tools as Ernesto Valverde’s head coach over the past few weeks.

Messi’s response, in which he accused Abidal of “defiling” the force and asking him in his criticism to name them, led to the conversation that he could exercise his option to end his contract at the end of the 2019-20 period to cancel and go from there to Barca for free.

Athletic Bilbao’s departure of Copa del Rey on Thursday only added to uncertainty about Messi’s future, as City reports have been monitoring the situation to offer him an offer.

Guardiola has always claimed that he would not take Messi to the Etihad stadium, and the former Barca boss made it clear again on Friday that the 32-year-old will end his career at Camp Nou.

“Messi is a Barcelona player,” Guardiola told reporters before Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham.

“He will stay there. That is my wish. I will not talk about players in another club.”

“I think he will end his career there.”

