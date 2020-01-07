advertisement

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 3

Manchester United was embarrassedly exposed before the break, and then somehow recovered to get a lifeline over a brave second half.

Manchester City remain the firm favorite to reach the second leg final in three weeks, but Pep Guardiola’s team should have killed the tie here. It is a relief for Ole Gunnar Solskjær that this was not a hiding place that could have seriously damaged his young team.

advertisement

Solskjær started Mason Greenwood as a center forward with the recently sick Anthony Martial as a substitute and made Marcus Rashford the captain for the sixth time this season.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva scores the first goal of the game. Photo: Peter Powell / EPA

Guardiola started on the bench with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero. The manager used Bernardo Silva as the focal point, which would turn out to be a masterpiece in a dominant first half. The atmosphere crackled and United, in short, breathtaking movement, in which Fred danced around Ilkay Gündogan and Rashford slipped into City’s area and pinged a ball.

About 10 minutes of United were impressive for the opening. Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Greenwood and Rashford were a unit that the city found difficult to catch when Nicolás Otamendi initiated a series of fouls when the city tried to escape control. Silva was about to show how it was done. After the visitors finally grabbed the ball, Kevin De Bruyne rolled it to Kyle Walker. He rushed forward and provided the Portuguese, who scored a 25-yard goal, with a shot in the top right corner by David de Gea, which gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The city’s support was cheerful and United was stunned. It allowed Guardiola’s team to relax with Silva, the main torturer.

If Guardiola was dissatisfied with Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy’s reluctance to play quick balls on his left flank – they clearly protested against each other – he would be happy about the second.

David de Gea looks depressed when Andreas Pereira scored 3-0 against City in the second half. Photo: Martin Rickett / PA Wire

This started with a loose header from Victor Lindelöf, which went straight to Silva. He punished United with a precise pass on Riyad Mahrez, who slipped behind the defense, ran around De Gea and pushed the ball into the empty net. United now had to be careful: while away goals don’t count, a third place in the city would certainly have dashed all hopes of something from this game. But that was exactly what happened and it had a hint of farce. Again Silva unlocked the door and hit a pass halfway in the way from Mahrez. He found De Bruyne and when Brandon Williams intervened, the young left-back ended up in a pile on the grass.

Solskjær believed that a foul had been committed, but the Belgian was allowed to move on. His shot was saved by De Gea just for the ball to bounce off Pereira and in.

United “only” had 3: 0 in the break as this threatened to be humiliated. The city was raging: Sterling had a chance to add another – one of a few broken openings – and when Mike Dean whistled at half-time, his whistle was accompanied by the home support boos.

Solskjær’s reaction was to pull Lingard off so Nemanja Matic could try to equalize the midfield numbers in the second half.

However, one had the feeling that United would have been secretly satisfied with the 3-0 final result. They were still almost shocked, a condition Guardiola should definitely take advantage of for his team.

Rashford collects the ball after pulling one back for United. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

The manager was unhappy if they weren’t happy when Walker and Mahrez were on the ball near him. Each time they attacked City they looked menacing, so Guardiola’s stance was understandable. Mahrez had replaced Silva as chief conductor of the city and his iridescent feet first won a corner and then let him shoot De Gea. They continued to play in United’s favor. Williams is only 19 years old, but his willingness to dribble forward and fire a train as the hour approaches was admirable. However, this did not mask the underlying problem: City was in speed control and was able to expose United again at any time. After Rashford fired a free kick, Solskjær James picked up for Angel Gomes, but hoped a 19-year-old would help save something that was optimistic.

It was Rashford who did this. De Bruyne found Rodri, but was robbed by Greenwood. The striker went to number 10 and he slipped past Bravo and suddenly the tie was alive again.

It was hardly credible, but in the end Bravo had to fend off another attempt from Rashford, and United, remarkably, has been the better one since the break. – Guardian

advertisement