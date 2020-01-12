advertisement

Man City has already lost 19 points this season. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Bournemouth vs Watford

Vitality Stadium, Dorset

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 17h

Ref: Mike Dean

Seven of the nine high-profile games between the two sides have completed the level, the highest ratio of all matches to play more than twice in the Premier League. There have been no home wins in any of their nine Premier League games, with seven draws and two away wins. Watford has played more away from the Premier League without losing to Bournemouth than any other team in the competition (W1, D3).

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he will make last-minute fitness decisions for a crowd of players. However, David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Josh King and Jack Stacey will certainly not appear.

Watford has Roberto Pereyra available after the cancellation of his red card against Tranmere, while Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart have gone into form. However, Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl and Danny Welbeck are all out.

Aston Villa vs Man City

Villa Park, Birmingham

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 19:30

Ref: Jonathan Moss

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says Jonathan Kodjia is doubtful because of an illness. Matt Targett returns after a hamstring injury while new recruit Danny Drinkwater could make his debut.

City goalkeeper Ederson is expected to return to the starting line-up for his first appearance since his expulsion against the Wolves on December 27. Long-term absentee Leroy Sane remains on the sidelines but Aymeric Laporte will resume full training next week.

Aston Villa has lost nine of its last 11 Premier League games to Manchester City. Their only victory in this heat came back in September 2013. City have kept the blank sheet in eight of the last 10 league games. They have beaten the Villans by a total score of 11-0 in their last three matches in all competitions.

Manchester City have lost 19 points in 21 league games this season. They lost 14 points over the entire 2017-18 campaign and 16 points in 2018-19. City has been lagging behind for five hours and seven minutes in the league this season, 22 minutes more than in their last two combined seasons. Under Pep Guardiola, City lost three of its four away games in the Premier League in January, winning only against Huddersfield last year. They conceded 14 goals in 10 away league games this season, three more than 19 away games last season. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, no player has scored more Premier League goals against newly promoted teams than Sergio Aguero’s 31.

