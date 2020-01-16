advertisement

A man was charged with murdering Limerick woman Rose Hanrahan in a special court on Thursday evening.

Romanian Alexandru Iordache (45) was extradited to Ireland from the United Kingdom on Thursday afternoon and brought to Limerick District Court, where he was charged from 14 to 15 December 2017 with murder of the 78-year-old widow.

advertisement

Ms. Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home in New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick, on December 15.

Mr. Iordache, with an address on Dreptatii Street in Bucharest, Romania, who was wearing a navy jacket, brown sweater, beige pants and dark pants, did not speak in court.

During the ten-minute hearing, he stopped and listened to a Romanian interpreter relay the negotiations to him.

Fourteen family members and supporters of the victim were on trial, including 16 Gardaís, including Limerick Garda department head, chief superintendent Gerry Roche, superintendent Derek Smart and superintendent Dermot O’Connor.

Detective Garda Enda Haugh of Mayorstone Garda station informed the court that he had arrested the defendant on Thursday at 4:10 pm at Dublin Airport “on foot of an arrest warrant for Rose Hanrahan’s murder”.

Detective Haugh said the suspect was told in his mother tongue why he was arrested and said, “He said he understood.”

He promoted Mr. Iordache to Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick and sentenced him there on Thursday evening at 7:56 p.m.

The court heard that the defendant had not responded when he was charged with murdering Ms. Hanrahan.

Garda Colin Dodd of Dowra Garda station, Co Cavan, informed the court that he later arrested Mr Iordache at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick “on foot from 12 outstanding arrest warrants related to theft affairs”.

The defendant did not respond to any of the 12 allegations, the court heard.

Inspector Bill Wallace of the Henry Street Garda station informed the court that the director of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (DPP) directed the accused face on all charges, including the trial against Mr. Iordache for murder charges, “Charges Against Defendants” at the central criminal court “.

Defense attorney John Herbert said he was not looking for bail.

Judge Marian O’Leary directed the detained suspect to appear before the Limerick District Court on January 21 and instructed a certified Romanian interpreter to be present to meet Mr. Iordache.

advertisement