He will appear before the Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Detectives of the PSNI investigation team have charged a 52-year-old man with murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry on April 18, 2019.

The city man, who was detained by Detectives yesterday and brought to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also accused of owning a firearm that is believed to be life-threatening and is believed to be a member of a banned organization.

He will appear in front of the Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13th.

“I have always said that a number of people were involved in the shooters the night Lyra was killed, and while today is important to the investigation, the search for evidence remains to the shooter in court to bring active and ongoing, “said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: