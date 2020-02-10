advertisement

A Maine man was arrested and charged with murder related to the death of a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters in Stratham. This was confirmed by the New Hampshire Attorney General Office in a statement today.

20-year-old Robert Pavao from Berwick, Maine, was arrested in connection with the crime. Pavao has been accused of knowingly committed second degree murder of an adult woman by attacking her and second degree murder for “recklessly committed the death of an adult woman in circumstances that are extremely indifferent to value showed human life by attacking it, ”said the Attorney General.

The woman’s identity, 46, has not been revealed. However, Timberland confirmed that she was an employee of the company.

“We are very sad to share the news of the loss of a loved member of the Timberland community. The incident occurred at our headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire on Sunday, February 9th. The police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody. We work closely with the authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy, ”Timberland said in a statement emailed to FN.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General Office, Pavao should be sued today at the Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.

