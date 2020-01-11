advertisement

The man accused of first-degree murder of Randy Kang in Surrey in 2017 and Jagvir Malhi in Abbotsford in 2018 is facing two more charges.

According to court records, Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in connection with Kang’s murder.

advertisement

Quesnelle remains in custody and is expected to make his next appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday, January 13.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced on December 20 that Quesnelle was arrested that morning in Edmonton and charged with the fatal shooting of Kang, 27, and Malhi, 19.

Police have not said how the two killings are related.

Kang, whom police have said was “related to gang activity,” was killed Oct. 27, 2017 in the 11300 block of Alpen Place in Surrey.

A second man was injured in the attack and was hospitalized.

Malhi was killed on Nov. 12, 2018, on Ross Road while on his vehicle en route to the University of Fraser Valley, where he was in his second year of forensic studies.

Police have said that he was the unintentional victim of a targeted shooting of someone else, and that Malhi was not involved in gang activity, but he knew the people who were there.

RELATED: Man arrested for two shootings, including killing ‘unintentional victim’ in Abbotsford

RELATED: Randeep Kang, Vancouver, 27, identified as Surrey shooting victim

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement