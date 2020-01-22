advertisement

A man has been charged after the death of a student from Derby.

Arjun Singh died in hospital on Sunday January 19 of an assault on Long Row in downtown Nottingham on Saturday January 18 around 4 a.m.

Arjun studied at the University of Nottingham Trent and came from Heatherton, reports NottinghamshireLive.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, Nottingham, is charged with manslaughter, robbery and the supply of a controlled drug.

He is scheduled to appear before the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 22.

Two other men were arrested on Monday, January 21, in connection with Arjun’s death.

Aron Kahsai, 23, of Queens Walk, Nottingham, is charged with offering to supply a controlled drug.

He was released on bail.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released.

