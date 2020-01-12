advertisement

A 21-year-old man was charged with the death of his father in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

48-year-old John Butler was found seriously injured in a house on Brown Street in the city and later died in the hospital.

Stephen Butler was arrested early in the morning on Saturday at the Portlaw crime scene.

He was accused of causing damage shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning before appearing at the Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Butler, who has an address in Sheilbaggin, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford, did not respond when the charges were brought. He appeared in court in a blue-gray hoodie and gray sweatpants and was comforted by family members during the brief hearing.

Garda Sharon Ryan from Tramore Garda station gave notice of arrest, charge and caution.

Ken Cunningham, the defendant’s lawyer, informed the court that a bail request would be made later this week.

However, the court found that gardaí is likely to have an objection because Mr. Butler is a flight risk because of the seriousness of the charge and the likelihood that a more serious charge will be brought against him.

Mr. Cunningham requested an assessment for Mr. Butler by a doctor on duty or a psychiatrist while in detention. This was approved by Judge Terence Finn, who said all the medical facilities should be made available to the accused.

The judge then transferred Mr. Butler to Limerick Prison until the next session of the Carrick District Court on January 16.

