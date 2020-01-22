advertisement

A man accused of four attempted murders, including a 10-year-old boy on a city street and another child, appeared in court.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, from Finsbury Road, near Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester, appeared this morning before the city’s court of first instance.

Flanked by two security guards, dressed in a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, the 32-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and age to bench president Gillian Russen.

The charges relate to a 10-year-old boy who was attacked on Saturday in Belper Street, Belgrave, and a road collision on Thursday, January 2, in which a five-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in Exploration Roulez on Abbey Lane, Leicester .

Two other attempted murder charges relate to a woman in her thirties who was assaulted at Doncaster Road, Belgrave, on Tuesday, January 14, and a man in her forties who was assaulted at Dean Road, also in Belgrave, for Thursday, January 16 .

Belper Street police conduct door-to-door investigations

Racitalal is also charged with three counts of possession of a knife / sharp object in a public place in connection with the assault on Belper Street, Doncaster Road and Dean Road.

No pleadings were recorded and a request for release by defense counsel, Rajesh Sood, was denied.

Racitalal has been remanded in to appear at the Leicester Crown Court next month.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. yesterday (January 18) in Belper Street, near Catherine Street, Belgrave

