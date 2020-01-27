advertisement

One man charged and a fourth arrested while police investigating the murder continue to investigate the death of a football player in the town of Matlock.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, died of an assault on Retford Market Square in the wee hours of Saturday January 25.

Three men – two aged 21 and one aged 27 – were already in pre-trial detention after being arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of Mr. Sinnott.

Police have now revealed that a fourth man, 27, has also been arrested.

And they said the 27-year-old man originally arrested was charged in a separate assault.

The assault allegedly took place after Mr. Sinnott was fatally attacked.

Connor Woodcock, of Beehive Street, Retford, was charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

Two men were injured after the incident involving Mr. Sinnott – a 27-year-old man with a suspected broken nose and a 44-year-old man with a suspected jaw suspicion.

Mr. Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for an alleged skull fracture.

He died in hospital just before 6 p.m. on Saturday January 25, surrounded by his family.

Nottinghamshire police were called for the first time to Dominie Cross pub in Retford late Friday night following reports of trouble.

Officers were then called to assist the paramedics who were trying to treat Mr. Sinnott after he was found unconscious.

Detectives have now stated that they do not think the first incident was related to the death of Mr. Sinnott.

Jordan Sinnott in action when he was a Huddersfield Town player

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who heads the investigation, said: “A team of detectives has been working hard on this investigation, which is gathering pace.

“I would like to thank the community for the response to our calls yesterday, which was very helpful.

Read more

“We still need to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward.

“Any information they can provide, no matter how small, could be vital.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social networks which seems to show the assault of a man in a station.

“I can confirm that this video is not related to the death of Jordan Sinnott.”

Anyone with such information or video footage is invited to report it through the appropriate channels.

Witnesses can call Nottinghamshire police at 101, Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit the dedicated online portal here.

